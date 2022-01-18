Just 10% of domestic buildings in Louth have A grade energy rating

Just 10% of the domestic buildings in Louth have been given an A grade for energy efficiency in Building Energy Rating (BER) audits, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) statistics released this week.

In the Domestic Building Energy Rating statistics released by the CSO, it showed that between 2009 and 2021, while just 10% of domestic buildings in Louth have an A grade in Building Energy Rating, just five other counties/areas have higher or the same number of domestic buildings with an A grade.

The other counties and areas are: Kildare (19%); Dublin County (18%); Meath (18%); Wicklow (14%) and Dublin 1-24 (10%).

14% of domestic buildings in Louth have a B energy rating, while 41% have a C rating. 18% have a D rating, 8% on an E rating; 3% on F and 6% have a G rating.

The CSO also states however, that on a national level, dwellings built in 2015-2021 were considerably more energy efficient than those built in earlier periods with 98% given an “A” rating compared with 34% in 2010-2014 and 1% in 2005-2009.

The CSO figures also show that at the main space heating fuel in Louth between 2009 and 2021 is mains gas at 56%. Fossil fuels make up 90% of the fuel type in Louth, with the remaining 10% being electricity.

The breakdown is as follows: mains gas – 56%; heating oil – 31%; electricity – 10%; solid fuel – 2% and Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) – 1%.

As with energy efficiencies increasing in houses built in more recent years as mentioned earlier however, on a national level the use of electricity as the main space heating fuel has also increased.

Electricity was the main space heating fuel used in 56% of the dwellings completed during 2015-2021 and with a BER audit. This was an increase from 2000-2004 when 19% of dwellings with a BER audit used electricity. There was a contrasting trend for heating oil with 35% of 2000-2004 built dwellings using heating oil compared with 3% for dwellings built in 2015-2021