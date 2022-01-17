Tenants in Hallidays Mill 'a significant milestone' says Louth CEO

Louth County Council Chief Executive, Joan Martin, has said that “a significant milestone” would be reached on Monday 17 January 2022 when the development at Hallidays Mill, Quay Street Dundalk opens its doors to the first new tenants.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, Ms Martin said that, "the eighty five unit complex has been delivered despite a complexity of challenges from planning, construction, compliance and indeed the convolution of continuing construction during the initial Covid-19 restrictions”, commented Ms Martin.

She continued, “the collaboration of a number of key stakeholders lead by the Housing team in Louth County Council and including The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, The McGrath Group and the approved housing body, Cooperative Housing Ireland (CHI) was key to finally getting the project to a conclusion.

“This modern well-appointed housing development will bring a new vibrancy into one of the oldest parts of Dundalk, an area of the town known for its community spirit and openness.

“I have no doubt the new tenants will find it a fantastic place to live and will enjoy the proximity to town centre location, close to many amenities including schools, parks and river walks.”

Ms Martin added: “I wish every success to the team at Cooperative Housing Ireland and all the families taking up residence in the next week.”