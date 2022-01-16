Louth to face All Ireland Champions as Leinster GAA announce U20 and Minor draws

The Louth minor and under 20 teams have learned their championship fate as the draws for the 2022 Leinster minor and under 20 championships were made this week.

The hurling and football championships will kick off in March and with training well underway at this stage, both teams now have a clear view of the task ahead of them.

The Minor footballers have been paired in a group containing Dublin, Laois and Westmeath with the opening game of the group coming at home to Dublin on Saturday March 19. The Wee County will then be on the road twice, first taking on Westmeath before traveling to O'Moore Park to face Laois for the final game in the group.

Three out of the four teams will come out of the group.

See below for the full draw

The under 20 football draw was not kind to manager Christy Grimes, with Louth drawn to play reigning All Ireland Champions Offaly in the first round.

Should they defeat the Faithful Men, they will play Carlow in the Quarter Finals while if they take one step further they are due to face the winners of Laois and Kildare.

See the full draw below