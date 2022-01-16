Search

18 Jan 2022

Louth to face All Ireland Champions as Leinster GAA announce U20 and Minor draws

Louth Minors versus Meath 2021

Louth U20 manager Christy Grimes. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

16 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Louth minor and under 20 teams have learned their championship fate as the draws for the 2022 Leinster minor and under 20 championships were made this week.

The hurling and football championships will kick off in March and with training well underway at this stage, both teams now have a clear view of the task ahead of them.

The Minor footballers have been paired in a group containing Dublin, Laois and Westmeath with the opening game of the group coming at home to Dublin on Saturday March 19. The Wee County will then be on the road twice, first taking on Westmeath before traveling to O'Moore Park to face Laois for the final game in the group.

Three out of the four teams will come out of the group.

See below for the full draw

The under 20 football draw was not kind to manager Christy Grimes, with Louth drawn to play reigning All Ireland Champions Offaly in the first round. 

Should they defeat the Faithful Men, they will play Carlow in the Quarter Finals while if they take one step further they are due to face the winners of Laois and Kildare.

See the full draw below

Remarkable comeback sees inexperienced Louth slump to defeat in O'Byrne Cup

Inside Track: Jimmy Gray the man who got Heffernan to come back

The Commentary Box: Plenty of links between Dundalk and Derry City through the decades

The search is on for Miss Louth 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media