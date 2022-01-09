Chance for Dundalk businesses to discuss opportunities with Australian ambassador

Continuing with their series of visits from various Embassies, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce has invited Mr Gary Gray, Australian Ambassador to Ireland, to come to Dundalk on Wednesday 14th January 2022 to meet companies to discuss the potential for doing business with Australian companies..
The meetings will commence at 10am and conclude to 1pm in Louth Local Enterprise Office, Town Hall, Crowe Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth.
The meetings are on a one-to-one basis and will last 30 minutes each and there is no cost to attend.
If you would like to book a slot for a meeting with a representative from your company and the representative from the Embassy, then please email brenda@dundalk.ie or call 042 9336343
Slots are one a first come first served basis.
