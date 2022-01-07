Bus Eireann cancel further services in Louth today due to Covid

Dundalk Bus Station
Bus Éireann has cancelled further services in Louth today, including a number in Dundalk and Ardee, due to Covid-19 related absences.
The Dundalk services cancelled are as follows:
Route: 100
17:00 Dundalk to Drogheda – Cancelled
18:00 Drogheda to Dundalk – Cancelled
The Ardee services that have been cancelled are as follows:
Route: 182a
13:10 Drogheda to Ardee - cancelled
14:10 Ardee to Drogheda - Cancelled
A large number of Drogheda services have also been cancelled. See here for the full list of cancellations.
Bus Éireann are advising customers to check their website for updates before travelling.
Customers can contact the Bus Éireann Customer Care department on 0818 836 611 or by email customercare@buseireann.ie.
Operating hours are 07.00 – 19.00 Monday to Friday, and 08.00 – 18.00 Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays.
