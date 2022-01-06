Louth senator appointed to new Fianna Fail committee on Northern Ireland

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has been appointed to a new Fianna Fáil Committee on Northern Ireland and Good Friday Agreement. Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin TD has confirmed the membership of the first of a series of internal policy development committees he is establishing as part of the Party’s renewal programme.

Senator McGreehan commented, “I am delighted to be appointed to this position. This policy group is more than the title, it is about all factors of Ireland's future.

"The Shared Island is all our futures on this Island. The framework which we will go about our business will be with the parameters of the Good Friday Agreement. As we know the Good Friday Agreement is not fully implemented and there are many issues on legacy that must be prioritised."

Senator McGreehan added:

“In this time of centenary celebrations we must also examine how we look to the future and the possibility of a future referendum on the constitutional status of the six counties.

“I love this island; all its parts, it can often be difficult to reconcile with the past. However, all we can change is the future, and let's work to make sure that it is the best wee island for all its people.”