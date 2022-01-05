Louth ISSU rep criticises lack of student consultation on school reopening

The Louth-Meath regional representative for the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) has expressed serious concerns about the recent government announcement on the reopening of schools.

In a statement given to the Democrat Eva Grace criticised the lack of student consultation from the Department of Education and other stakeholders:

“The Department's announcement of the reopening of schools across Ireland tomorrow, in my opinion, means that there will not be enough time to prepare schools properly.

“This approach risks not having adequate enough changes to schools before students and staff return, jeopardising our safety in classrooms.

“When I found out yesterday that the Department failed to consult the ISSU, and many other education stakeholders about their decisions, I was outraged and annoyed.

“We were merely briefed about plans that were already finalised before anyone joined the meeting yesterday.

“The Department has also failed to address the difficulties of staff-shortages or student absenteeism.”

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) estimates that as many as 8,000 teachers could be absent due to Covid-19 when schools return on Thursday.

“This means that not every student will be receiving the same standard of education, and this is an incredibly unfair outcome, especially for exam year students,” Ms. Grace concluded.