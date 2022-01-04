Median house prices in Louth rise by 12.5% says MyHome.ie report

The median asking price for a house in Louth has seen an annual increase of 12.5%, according to the MyHome.ie Q4 2021 Property Report in association with Davy, released today by property website, MyHome.ie.

The median (or middle) asking price for a house in Louth now stands at €225,000, according to the report, making Louth one of a range of counties in Leinster that saw double-digit rises in house prices over the past 12 months.

The report gives some details on asking prices for specific size homes in Louth. The median asking price for a two-bedroom apartment in Louth rose by 12.14% and now stands €157,000.

With regards to four-bed semi-detached houses, the median asking price rose by 14.73% and now stands at €272,495.

Nationally, house prices rose by 9.7% on an annual basis, and now stands at €290,000. When Dublin is excluded from this, the median asking price is €245,000, representing an annual increase of 10.6%

There was a "record low" of 11,300 homes listed for sale nationally on MyHome.ie, according to the report.

Commenting on the annual asking price inflation of almost 10% nationally, Angela Keegan, Managing Director of MyHome.ie said that "in reality it is clear that we will be saddled with a dysfunctional market for some time to come".

