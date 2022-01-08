Slight fall in road fatalities in Louth in 2021.

Provisional road collision statistics from the Road Safety Authority, show that the number of road deaths in Louth fell slightly in 2021.

Seven people died in fatal road collisions in Louth last year, down from nine in 2020.

In neighbouring Monaghan, five people died in fatal road collisions in 2021, up from three the year before. Meath also saw an increase in road fatalities in 2021 with 14 recorded, up from eight in 2020.

Nationally, a total of 133 people died in 120 fatal road collisions in 2021, compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020. This represents 13 fewer deaths or a 9% drop in road fatalities compared to 2020. The RSA says that this is the lowest number of road fatalities since recording began in 1959.

According to the RSA, the figures also indicate that while 18 pedestrians were killed in 2021, this is the lowest number of pedestrian deaths over since a breakdown by road users first began 1996.

There were increases in 2021 in fatalities among drivers, with 70 recorded, up nine from 2020 and motorcyclists, with 21 recorded, up four from 2020. Provisional figures for serious injuries indicate that 1,091 serious injuries were recorded up to the 21 December 2021 compared to 1,105 in 2020.