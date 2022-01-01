Louth Senator welcomes announcement of apprenticeship programmes

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement that 17 new apprenticeship programmes will be developed during 2022.

The government has said the new programmes are intended to help deliver on the commitments made under the programme for government to support and drive the economy, while addressing the skills requirements identified across society.

Senator McGreehan explained:

“I’m delighted to see the development of these new programmes today, which are a vital step towards increasing annual apprenticeship registrations to 10,000 by 2025.

“In order to meet our targets we require an apprenticeship system that is flexible and responsive, providing a strong value proposition for employers and potential apprentices, is attractive and easy to engage with, and which delivers high standards and sought after qualifications.

“Across 2022, we will expand the system further, to create even more employment and learning opportunities for people.”

The Action Plan for Apprenticeships aims to increase the number of new apprentice registrations to 10,000 per year by 2025.

The 17 new courses being developed over the coming year are in the areas of agriculture, engineering, construction, equine, finance, hospitality and food, ICT and logistics.

Senator McGreehan added:

“Legislation will be brought forward to allow for the delivery of apprenticeships in agriculture, where we will seek to develop apprenticeships in farm manager and farm technician roles.

“In construction, you will also be able to access a master’s level qualification in Quantity Surveying through the apprenticeship route.

“An apprenticeship in Commercial Driving is also being developed, and this is key as there is a real labour and skill shortage emerging in the transport and haulage sector,” she concluded.



