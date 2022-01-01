Clean Coasts asks Louth people to take up New Year pledge

Clean Coasts has produced a new video to encourage people in Louth to choose a resolution for 2022, by pledging to a two minute clean up in their area to protect the Irish coast and waterways.

Clean Coast, a programme operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce, say their aim is to let people know, that they don’t need to commit to a huge New Year’s resolution, that they may not be able to sustain until the end of the year to make a difference.

A two minute beach clean is an easy pledge to make that is flexible, doable and can be built on as your green year moves forward, say Clean Coasts.

In the new video produced by Clean Coasts with Cube Media, Dave (played by Bryan Quinn) is trying to go into 2022 being better and greener by being more conscious of the environment.

However, after several failed attempts he begins to lose hope until he finds himself on a beach in front of a 2-minute beach clean board and exclaims; “A 2-minute beach clean. So simple and keeps me green. New Year’s resolution in the bag!”

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities manager said:

“The #2minutebeachclean is such a great initiative to get involved in. Every day, so many people around Ireland share their #2minutebeachclean on social media, and that helps show how easy it is to get involved and make a difference.

"By taking part, not only do you make an immediate positive impact for the marine environment and wildlife, but it’s also a chance to spend time outdoors by the sea, exercise and even practice mindfulness.”

In 2021 2,000 people pledged to do a #2minutebeachclean and received a kit. For 2022, Clean Coasts are calling people around Ireland to visit their website and pledge to do a #2minutebeachclean to receive a reusable individual beach clean kit containing a tote bag and gloves.

So, the next time you are out and about along the coast or near a waterway, take two minutes to pick up some litter you see, share a picture of it on social media, tag Clean Coasts, use the hashtag #2minutebeachclean and dispose of the litter properly.

To sign up to receive your own #2minutebeachclean kit, visit the Clean Coasts website at www.cleancoasts.org.