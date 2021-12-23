Search

23 Dec 2021

Drogheda people are dirtier than Dundalk people

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth County Council have issued more litter fines in Drogheda this year than in Dundalk or the rest of the county.

The most recent figures show that in November, 11 were issued in the Dundalk urban area and 14 in Drogheda urban area, with ten in the remaining county wide area.

In October, five were issued in Dundalk, 18 in the Drogheda and 6 in the remaining county wide area.

In September, four were issued in Dundalk, 21 in Drogheda and 9 in the remaining county wide area.

In August, 0 were issued in Dundalk, 13 in Drogheda  and 6 in the remaining county wide area.

In July, 13 were issued in, 19 in Drogheda and 5 in the remaining county wide area.

In the first six months of 2021, 38 were issued in Dundalk, 86 in Drogheda and 107 in the remaining County wide area.

Local News

