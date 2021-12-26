Louth Senator calls for submissions to Autism Innovation Strategy

Local Fianna Fail Senator Erin McGreehan is encouraging people to submit to the government’s recently announced Autism Innovations Strategy.

Senator McGreehan commented:

“I welcome the work that Minister Anne Rabbitte and her Department are doing with this Autism Innovation Strategy.”

“There are many changes that have to be made across society, big and small, to make our community more welcoming for those with autism.”

“There are so many challenges and we need to have a whole-of-government approach to advance the rights of people with autism in Irish society.”

Anyone wishing to make a submission is invited to consider what shape they believe the Strategy should take, the areas it should focus on, and the development and engagement timeline outlined for 2022.

According to the government, the Autism Innovation Strategy development process is designed to facilitate the participation of autistic people at every stage, in line with commitments to ensure that people with disabilities have opportunities to input and engage in policy and law-making processes.

They have also stated that the strategy will take a whole-of-government approach to advance the rights of people with autism in Irish society while identifying key areas where individuals with autism face particular challenges and barriers.

Individuals with autism, their families, and their representatives will be invited to become involved and share their views.

All feedback and submissions regarding the Autism Innovation Strategy Development Process can be sent to Autism_Strategy@equality.gov.ie