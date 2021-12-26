Search

26 Dec 2021

Louth Senator calls for submissions to Autism Innovation Strategy

Louth Senator calls for submissions to Autism Innovation Strategy

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local Fianna Fail Senator Erin McGreehan is encouraging people to submit to the government’s recently announced Autism Innovations Strategy.

Senator McGreehan commented:

“I welcome the work that Minister Anne Rabbitte and her Department are doing with this Autism Innovation Strategy.”

“There are many changes that have to be made across society, big and small, to make our community more welcoming for those with autism.”

“There are so many challenges and we need to have a whole-of-government approach to advance the rights of people with autism in Irish society.”

Anyone wishing to make a submission is invited to consider what shape they believe the Strategy should take, the areas it should focus on, and the development and engagement timeline outlined for 2022.

According to the government, the Autism Innovation Strategy development process is designed to facilitate the participation of autistic people at every stage, in line with commitments to ensure that people with disabilities have opportunities to input and engage in policy and law-making processes.

They have also stated that the strategy will take a whole-of-government approach to advance the rights of people with autism in Irish society while identifying key areas where individuals with autism face particular challenges and barriers. 

Individuals with autism, their families, and their representatives will be invited to become involved and share their views.

All feedback and submissions regarding the Autism Innovation Strategy Development Process can be sent to Autism_Strategy@equality.gov.ie

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media