20 Dec 2021

St Patrick's Day parade in Dundalk cancelled for 2022

St Patrick’s Day

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

There will be no parade for St Patrick’s Day in Dundalk in 2022, the organising committee has announced.

The committee, which is made up of Dundalk public representatives, business representatives and volunteers, made the decision following an online meeting on Tuesday.

Chairperson of the Dundalk St Patrick’s Day committee, Cllr. Conor Keelan, said the members had ‘weighed everything up’ and had ‘come to the decision very reluctantly’.

Cllr. Keelan said: "We had met earlier in the autumn when the Covid 19 numbers were stabilising and when everyone was planning outdoor events. We were discussing the details for the parade in 2022.

"However, over the last few weeks, it has become clear that we are in a very precarious position when it comes to Covid 19, particularly with the expected surge of Omicron.

"As people know, the St Patrick’s Day parade doesn’t happen overnight and it takes months of planning. One of the key elements of it, which makes it possible, is funding from businesses and corporations.

"We were not in a position to go to businesses and ask them for sponsorship for a parade that may not take place. We cannot run the risk of the parade not happening. 

"We have seen this week how quickly things can change; how quickly restrictions can be put in place. It was weighing up these realities that made us come to this disappointing decision’.

However, the committee, which released a very well-received short video for St Patrick’s Day this year, starring Alvaro Lucchesi, said they are ‘actively working on putting together something online that will exceed 2021’s offering’.

Cllr. Keelan said: "Despite the fact that there will not be a parade in Dundalk in 2022, the committee is more focused than ever on delivering an unforgettable multimedia feature that we hope will surprise and delight people in Dundalk, and around the world".

