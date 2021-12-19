New restaurant planned for Haggardstown

New restaurant planned for Greengates, Haggardstown
A new restaurant may be on the way to Haggardstown with the news that an application has been made to Louth County Council for a new restaurant at Greengates.
An application lodged by Ms Ivelina Ivanova with Louth County Council, seeks permission for a change of use of an existing retail unit to restaurant use, at Greengates, Haggardstown, Co Louth. The application also seeks permission for ancillary staff and storage areas, bin storage and all associated site development works including bike and car parking.
A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by February 22 2022, with submissions due by January 27.
