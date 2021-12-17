Search

17 Dec 2021

€3.4m secured for local road projects in Ardee and Collon

Fergus O’Dowd TD and Councillor Dolores Minogue welcome funding announcement

Louth Fine Gael colleagues, Fergus O’Dowd TD and Cllr Dolores Minogue, have warmly welcomed news that €3.4m in funding has been confirmed for road projects in Ardee, Collon and environs.

The news comes as TII have announced their road funding allocations for 2022 which it will issue to local authorities for next year.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “Cllr Dolores Minogue and I are delighted that the hard work of consistently campaigning for the Ardee Bypass, Collon Safety Measures and many other projects in the Ardee and Mid Louth area is paying off.

“The significant funding approved for the Ardee bypass shows that the government is absolutely committed to getting this project commenced."

The Louth TD added, “The N2 Ardee to Castleblaney project as we know is being led by Monaghan County Council and we are delighted that money has been provided to advance plans to address what is a very busy and dangerous stretch of road.” 

“The level of funding for the general area clearly demonstrates that the government are very serious about the future development of Ardee and Mid Louth in the years ahead.”

 

