Dunleer wrap up Juvenile season with a medal at National Cross Country Championships

Dunleer AC Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick and National U17 Cross Country Medalist Maebh Eakin
A beautiful day dawned in Gowran, Kilkenny last Sunday for the final day of the National Juvenile Cross Country Championships and Dunleer AC had a great band of athletes running as individuals and on County teams.
Highlight of the day was Maebh Eakin's performance in the under 17 4km race. Maebh was a very fine 7th in 15.22, powering her way through the mud and over the undulating ground throughout the entire 4km.
The winner was Lucy Foster in 14.17 from Willowfield Harriers, with 2nd to 12th from all corners of Ireland receiving coveted National individual medals. There was a massive array of talent in evidence today as cross country hots up in Ireland, with the European Cross in Dublin taking place earlier today.
Other Dunleer AC juveniles to take their place on the starting line in Gowran were Dearbhla Leavy, Kellie Sheridan, Grace Mc Evoy, Sadhbh Greene, Cliodhna Reilly, Darragh Rooney, Lucas Lavery and Erin Finegan. Well done to all who competed on what was a tough course.
