Louth Covid incidence rate still above national average despite drop

There were 1,426 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Louth’s four electoral areas in the latest two week period according to the latest figures released by the HSE.

The two week period covers the dates from 23rd November up to 6th December.

This means all four areas of Louth have recorded an incidence rate above the national average of 1,355 per 100,000, with a cross county incidence rate of 1,428 per 100,000.

However, cases are down overall, falling from the 1757.4 per 100,000 (or 2265 cases) recorded during the last two week period ending 21st November.

At the extreme south of the county, Drogheda Rural recorded 258 cases, giving it an incidence rate of 1443 per 1000,000 of population, the highest in Louth.

Dundalk South recorded 463, which gives it an incidence rate of 1,427 per 100,000 of population.

In the north of the county, the Dundalk-Carlingford area recorded 358 cases, giving it an incidence rate of 1399 per 100,000 of population.

Meanwhile the Ardee area registered 347 cases resulting in an incidence rate of 1370 per 100,000, the lowest in the county.