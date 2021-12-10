Further extension granted to planning permission for 257 homes in Dundalk
Louth County Council have granted a Further Extension of Time for planning permission granted to Groveview Builders Ltd to build 257 new homes at Haynestown, Dundalk, Co Louth.
The planned development consists of 61 two bedroom, two storey dwellings; 100 three bedroom, two storey dwellings; 62 three bedroom, two storey dwellings and 34 four bedroom, two storey dwellings.
The total area of lands the subject of this application is circa 8.11Ha. (20.04Ac)
The developer was initially granted planning for development at the site in 2010 by An Bord Pleanála, after it was initially refused by Louth County Council in 2009.
An extension to the originally granted permission was granted in 2015 and again in 2019. The current Extension of Duration expires on December 31 2022.
