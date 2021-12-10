Large increase in number of one off houses granted planning in Louth in 2021

There was a large increase in the number of one off houses that were granted planning permission in Louth in the first nine months of 2021, compared with the same period last year, according to figures released today by the CSO.

Planning permission was granted for 174 one off houses in Louth in the first nine months of 2021, compared with 84 for the same period last year. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, planning was granted for 72 one off houses, compared with 46 in Q3 of last year.

The number of one off houses granted planning in Louth in the whole of 2020 was 125, compared with 174 already this year.

In terms of multi-development houses in Louth, there has been a fall in the number of units granted planning this year compared to 2020. Planning was granted for 71 units in Q3 of this year, similar to the with 72 in Q3 2020. In the first three quarters of 2020 however, planning was granted for 279 units in total, compared to 94 in the first three quarters of 2021.

There was also an increase in the number of apartments granted planning permission in Louth so far this year.

Planning permission for 470 apartments was granted in Louth in the first three quarters of 2021, compared with 334 in 2020.

In the third quarter of 2021, planning permission was granted for 117 apartments, compared with 32 during the same period last year.