Storm Barra: Flooding reported at Fair Green in Dundalk
Louth County Council say reports are coming in of flooding at the Fair Green in Dundalk.
The Council say that Gardai are currently diverting traffic.
As was reported earlier today, Met Éireann had warned that Dundalk was under threat of flooding due to Storm Barra.
Updates to follow.
Report of flooding at Fair Green, Dundalk. Gardai are currently diverting traffic. Update will follow. #LCC #stormBara pic.twitter.com/PQcbiMx5fj— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) December 7, 2021
