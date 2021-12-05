An Táin to screen Little Women

An Táin arts centre is set to screen the new film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel ‘Little Women.’
The film starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh follows four sisters growing up at the end of the American Civil War as they struggle to live life on their own terms and deal with various challenges.
‘Little Women’ screens on Tuesday 14th December at 2pm. Tickets are €3.50 (including tea and coffee), plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased at An Táin Arts Centre’s Box office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.
