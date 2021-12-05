Senator McGahon welcomes €50k funding for Louth beaches under Accessibility project

Making sure beaches are accessible has to be a key priority and allocating €50,000 to three Louth beaches is just the start of that process, according to Fine Gael Senator John McGahon

Speaking on the announcement of €50,000 for the Louth Blue Flag beach accessibility project for Port Beach, Templetown Beach and Clogherhead Beach, Senator McGahon said:

"The project will explore how accessibility can be incorporated into the design and management of beach landscapes and surroundings."

Explaining the plans underpinning the funding, Senator McGahon said:

"The funding falls under the Outdoor Recreation Scheme which provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities. In recent years, more funding has been dedicated towards making sure our outdoor amenities are fully accessible and can be enjoyed by everyone."

He continued:

"Beaches can present a number of problems from an accessibility point of view and making sure our beaches are accessible and open to everyone has to be a key priority. Some of the key aspects that this project will consider is on-site facilities such as parking, pathways and boardwalks leading to and around the beach and its environs, accessible WCs and Changing Places WC Facilities, picnic and playground locations.

"Ireland already has a number of fully accessible beaches and it's really important that Louth's three largest beaches are fully accessible and today's funding is just the start of that process."