Search

05 Dec 2021

Senator McGahon welcomes €50k funding for Louth beaches under Accessibility project

€50,000 for three Louth Beaches under Accessibility project

Senator McGahon welcomes €50k funding for Louth beaches under Accessibility project

Senator John McGahon on Port Beach

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Making sure beaches are accessible has to be a key priority and allocating €50,000 to three Louth beaches is just the start of that process, according to Fine Gael Senator John McGahon

Speaking on the announcement of €50,000 for the Louth Blue Flag beach accessibility project for Port Beach, Templetown Beach and Clogherhead Beach, Senator McGahon said:

"The project will explore how accessibility can be incorporated into the design and management of beach landscapes and surroundings."

Explaining the plans underpinning the funding, Senator McGahon said:

"The funding falls under the Outdoor Recreation Scheme which provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities. In recent years, more funding has been dedicated towards making sure our outdoor amenities are fully accessible and can be enjoyed by everyone." 

He continued:

"Beaches can present a number of problems from an accessibility point of view and making sure our beaches are accessible and open to everyone has to be a key priority. Some of the key aspects that this project will consider is on-site facilities such as parking, pathways and boardwalks leading to and around the beach and its environs, accessible WCs and Changing Places WC Facilities, picnic and playground locations. 

"Ireland already has a number of fully accessible beaches and it's really important that Louth's three largest beaches are fully accessible and today's funding is just the start of that process."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media