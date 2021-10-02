Search

02/10/2021

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Memorial Competitions launched to great success

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Memorial Competitions launched to great success

Maureen Crawley, Margaret Carroll and Siobhan Downey are presented with the inaugural Sadie Larkin Memorial Scramble Trophy by lady captain Marie Sweeney and members of Sadie's family

Mannon Castle Seniors

Mannan Castle Seniors gathered to remember club founding and honorary member and senior stalwart Jimmy Courtney.

Many stories were exchanged, and memories recalled by everyone present. His golfing buddies Michael McBride, Tom Fox and Jimmy McMahon spoke of his dedication to the club and the unselfish time he gave in the upkeep of the course.

A huge thanks to Jimmy's wife Margaret and daughter Deborah who joined us and presented the winners salver in Jimmy's memory to Paddy Kingham, who was delighted with his victory.

Jimmy Coutney Memorial- 9 Hole 21st September: 1st Paddy Kingham (17) 19pts, 2nd Arthur Mulholland (23) 18pts (countback), 3rd Peter Sloan (27) 18pts.

Mannon Castle Ladies

Friday the 24th of September saw the club run the inaugural Sadie Larkin Memorial in honour of the unique lady whose heart was firmly set in the club she loved to play golf in with her friends.

A warm, sincere, larger than life character with a laugh that would brighten anyone's day, Sadie loved the fun and the craic of golf and was known and loved by friends and acquaintances she made on her many trips to play, support or manage teams home and away.

The sadness of knowing we won't ever again hear her calling out across the carpark at us was mixed with the many fond memories recalled and photographs shared among her Mannan friends.

Following the 13 hole Scramble, everyone gathered at the clubhouse for some delicious finger food, thanks to Sean's Deli. We were honoured to be joined by Sadie's daughters Angela and Kathleen and the grandchildren she doted on, Ava, Kelly, Tara and Michael.

The event attracted a fantastic turnout and the magnificent trophy provided by Sadie's family was presented to the winners of the Scramble by her daughters who spoke lovingly and eloquently about their beloved Mam and how much Mannan meant to her.

Sadie Larkin Memorial 13 Hole Scramble 24th September 2021: 1st Margaret Carroll, Maureen Crawley & Siobhan Downey 63pts c/b, 2nd Teresa Butler, Noreen Murphy & Monica Collins 63pts.

