Search

24/09/2021

Covid-19 booster jab rollout to begin in Ireland next week

Covid-19 booster jab rollout to begin in Ireland next week

Covid-19 booster jab rollout to begin in Ireland next week

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid has confirmed that the rollout of booster jabs will begin in Ireland next week.

Initially, the boosters will be administered to those immunocompromised, susceptible to serious illness and are over 80 years of age in the general population or over 65 in nursing homes.

Appointment notifications for the new jabs will be sent out from next Wednesday with the first vaccinations in this new phase being administered from next Friday, October 1, onwards.

This run of boosters for vulnerable groups is scheduled to take around six weeks.

Dundalk Democrat signs agreement with Google to bring Google Showcase to our readers

Puppy 'kicked around like a football' rescued by shelter and gardai

Pat Hoban optimistic Dundalk can turn their league form around as Sligo Rovers head to Oriel Park

Mild weather for the weekend but thunderstorms could be on the way

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media