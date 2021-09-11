Louth man who crashed BMW and failed to stop for Gardai avoids driving ban

An apprentice electrician who crashed a BMW into a barrier after he had failed to stop for Gardaí in north Louth, last week avoided a driving ban at Dundalk district court after Judge Eirinn McKiernan said she would exercise her discretion and not disqualify him.

Scott Carthy (19) with an address at Annies, Kilcurry, Dundalk, had originally been charged with dangerous driving at Drumnacarra, Drumnasillagh and Aghnaskeagh, and with driving without insurance or a driving licence at Dromad on March seventh last.

A previous court sitting in June heard how Dromad Gardaí spotted a BMW being driven erratically and overtaking at high speed at 10.50pm. It failed to stop for them. A decision was made not to chase the car and to follow it at a safe distance instead.

The BMW crashed into a barrier and the driver got out and fled on foot.

Scott Carthy, who had no previous convictions, was arrested following a foot pursuit and was charged with dangerous driving.

The Defence solicitor said his client, an apprentice electrician in Dublin, had bought the car for €300 and had panicked.

The court was asked to reduce the dangerous driving charges to careless driving. Gardaí said there was no objection to that course of action.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said "I’m not overly impressed. He doesn’t even bother to turn up" but the solicitor explained he had told the defendant not to come to court.

The case was adjourned so Mr Carthy could attend in person. Last Wednesday after Judge McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for careless driving and said she would exercise her discretion and not disqualify him, the defendant replied “Thank you Judge”.

The defence solicitor added: “He comes from a good family. He is knuckling down and you can see in the letter from his employer he’s attending his apprenticeship”.