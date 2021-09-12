Mannon Castle Golf Club Notes and Results

Mannan Castle Men



Last weekend we had our Professional Kevin Mc Givern prize. The competition was divided into categories which gave all handicaps at great chance at coming away with prize. Kevin says he knew which weekend to pick weather wise and the rest he left up to all the competitors

We had an excellent turnout and there was a great buzz around the club all weekend which is what we love to see.

Tom Fox was named overall winner with a great round of 41 points, Tom rarely put a foot wrong during his round bar a small hiccup on number eight, he finished strongly with 11 points on the last four difficult holes top claim top honours.

In Division One John Clarke took the top spot beating the ever-steady Terry Kieran on count-back, John had a fantastic back nine shooting one over par.

Oliver Fox headed Division Two with a great round of 39 points. Oliver never got into any real trouble over his round and his highlight was a fantastic birdie on the difficult 16th.

Division Three was won by Tommy Hoey with an impressive 38 points, Tommy sprinted home with three three pointers on 16, 17 & 18.

Gross went to the inform Mark Lambe who shot a gross 1 over par 71. Mark has been in great form as of late and fully justifies his Plus 2 handicap .

Overall Winner – Tom Fox (29) – 41pts

Division 1 – John Clarke (10) – 35pts

Division 2 – Oliver Fox (13) – 39pts

Division 3 – Tommy Hoey (22) – 38pts

Gross – Mark Lambe (-2) – 33pts

A huge thanks once more to our Pro Kevin who we are so lucky to have at our club. Please ensure you contact Kevin for any golf equipment and or lessons you may need, and he will be only to happy to sort you out

Mannan Castle Ladies

Ladies two Person Team sponsor Site Crew

The Ladies two Person Team events have been very popular this summer as this week's turnout proves yet again as every available member was involved.

Doubles is great fun at any time but to win, one or both players needs to be playing some awesome golf.

And so, it was for the two Angelas - Gartlan and McBride who delivered some seriously awesome golf to win this week's competition with room to spare. Their blistering round featured a birdie and six pars for a terrific total of 51 points.

Also showing some deft play this week the team of Carol McMahon and Natasha McCahey blended youth and experience to bring in a great score of 48 points to take second place with third place belonging to Mary Cassidy and Ali Ellis with 43 points.

Two Lady Team Stableford sponsored by Site Crew 1st Sept 2021

1st Angela Gartlan & Angela McBride (22) 51 points

2nd Carol McMahon & Natasha McCahey (36) 48 points

3rd Ali Ellis & Mary Cassidy (23) 43 points

Congratulations to the winners and well done to everyone who played. Many thanks to this week's sponsors Site Crew, Construction Recruitment Specialists. A Dundalk based company providing an international service and we greatly appreciate their support.

The Rose McKeown - Friendly Interclub Cup

Hosted by Concra Wood last Sunday, congratulations to Nuremore Golf Club who finally managed to win the Rose McKeown Cup, the format was scotch foursomes, with 6 pairings from each club representing Nuremore, Concra Wood & Mannan Castle.



Top pair of the day was Damien & Mary Kerley (Nuremore) who had brilliant score of 45points, but second place pairing was our own Captain Philip Hughes and Ali Ellis with 41pts.