Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty selected on Leinster squad for Interprovincial matches

Dundalk Golf Club's Caolan Rafferty
The teams for the Golf Ireland Men’s and Women’s Interprovincial Matches have been selected with Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) and Kevin McIntyre (Ardee) among the nine names selected by Leinster manager Michael Delany.
A strong cohort of players will make the trip to Shannon Golf Club with AIG Irish Men’s Close Champion Peter O’Keeffe named on the Munster men’s team and Beth Coulter, fresh from her runner up finish at The R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship, heading the Ulster women’s team.
Other players of note include South of Ireland Champion TJ Ford, representing Connacht, and recent Irish Girls’ Internationals Emma Fleming, Katie Poots, Corrina Griffin, Rebekah Gardner and Caitlin Shippam.
Shannon Golf Club will host the round-robin style event from August 25 – 27.
LEINSTER TEAM
Women’s
Ciara Casey (Hermitage)
Ellen O'Gorman (Milltown)
Leah Temple Lang (Elm Park)
Rachael McDonnell (Elm Park)
Kate Lanigan (Hermitage)
Emma Fleming (Elm Park)
Lauren Murray (Woodbrook)
Captain: Una Marsden (Tullamore)
Manager: Orla Dunphy (Kilkenny)
Men’s
Marc Boucher (Carton House)
Paul Coughlan (Castleknock)
Keith Egan (Carton House)
Alan Fahy (Dun Laoghaire)
Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin)
Robert Moran (Castle)
Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk)
Jake Whelan (Grange)
Captain: Kevin McIntyre (Ardee)
Manager: Michael Delany (Laytown & Bettystown)
CONNACHT
Women's
Shannon Burke (Ballinrobe)
Kate Dillon (Oughterard)
Emma Gilmore (Westmanstown)
Annabel Greham (Ballina)
Hilary Hall (Enniscrone)
Claire Staunton (Ballinasloe)
Sinéad Lohan (Portumna)
Captain: Regina Power (Ballinasloe)
Manager: Marie Carr (Athenry)
Men’s
TJ Ford (Co. Sligo)
Allan Hill (Athenry)
David Kitt (Athenry)
Joe Lyons (Galway)
Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little)
Sam Murphy (Portumna)
Liam Nolan (Galway)
Simon Walker (Roscommon)
Captain: Damien Coyne (Tuam)
Manager: Cathal McConn (Roscommon)
MUNSTER
Women’s
Clodagh Coughlan (Douglas)
Corrina Griffin (Killarney)
Lauren Kelly (Ballykisteen)
Caitlin Shippam (Ballykisteen)
Rachel Thompson (Cork)
Aileen Walsh (Lahinch)
Paula Walsh (Cork)
Captain: Orla Barry (Limerick)
Manager: Sinead Enright (Macroom)
Men’s
Paul Buckley (Cork)
Cathal Butler (Kinsale)
Jack Egan (Muskerry)
Darragh Flynn (Carton House)
Eanna Griffin (Waterford)
Richard Knightly (Royal Dublin)
Peter O'Keeffe (Douglas)
Darren O'Sullivan (Tralee)
Captain: Michael Coote (Tralee)
Manager: George Mellerick (Fota Island)
ULSTER
Women’s
Louise Coffey (Malone)
Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle)
Kate Dwyer (Rossmore)
Rebekah Gardner (Clandeboye)
Molly O'Hara (Clandeboye)
Katie Poots (Knock)
Jessica Ross (Clandeboye)
Captain: Paula Metcalfe (Malone)
Manager: Fiona Delargy (Cushendall)
Men’s
James Hewitt (Tandragee)
Jordan Hood (Galgorm Castle)
Gareth Lappin (Belvoir Park)
Aaron Marshall (Lisburn)
Kyle McCarron (North West)
Matthew McClean (Malone)
Shane McDermott (Slieve Russell)
Michael Reid (Galgorm Castle)
Captain: Gerry McAleese (Royal Portrush)
Manager: John McKinstry (Cairndhu)
