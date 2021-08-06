06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794767265
1452599028110

Corback Prince makes light of Sprint Cup draw

Corback Prince makes light of Sprint Cup draw

Corback Prince, who will go into semi-finals of the Bar One Sprint Cup as one of the favourites

Reporter:

Joe Carroll

Corback Prince is the one to beat as the Bar One Racing Irish Sprint Cup moves to the semi-final stage at Dundalk Stadium. The Robert Gleeson-trained speedster not only ran faster than any of the others in last Saturday night’s quarter-finals, he did it from an unfavourable inside draw.

While three of the 25 races run so far in the €20,000-to-the-winner Classic have been won by the red sheet  - one more than trap 5 and just one fewer than 6 ( trap 3 is the leading berth with seven winners) - the number of slow-starters from one, in graded races as well, has been noticeable.

Corback Prince, running for a kennel that previously tasted success in this competition, wasn’t first to show in the first of the quarter-finals, but he soon asserted his authority, taking the lead off Coolemount Boss before the opening corner.

The son of Laughill Blake went on from there to score convincingly in the fastest clock of the competition so far, 20.86, which is just two lengths off the track record.

The Gleeson runner has an unbeaten record in the competition, as has Good Cody, another quarter-final winner to beat the 21-second barrier. This Tipperary runner wore the three sheet, and proved too good for eventual second in the field attempting to preserve an unbeaten run, Maybe Aye.

The runner kennelled closest to the track, the Newry-based Blue Corner, caused a minor surprise in the fourth qualifier. Shortly after their compatriot, Brendan Matthews, collected the televised €20,000 Champion Stakes final with Da Machine, the father and son combination, Oliver and Thomas Shields saw their home-bred finish well clear of the warm favourite, Agent Stanley, clocking 21.15.

An even bigger outsider, 14/1 shot Ela Supremo, won the opening quarter-final in the manner of an odds-on chance. Peter Cronin’s charge flew from six, and with the others getting into a tangle at the opening corner, the Ballymac Best dog raced to a 4-and-a-half length win in his best-ever, 20.97.

The Shields’ runner is unlucky that he has drawn the inside in the opening semi-final, but is still not without a chance of advancing. Better placed – in three – is Corback Prince, who’ll be aiming to bring up his seventh successive victory, his three runs prior to his Sprint Cup challenge coming in 525s.

Corback could get an odds-on quote, and it would seem anyone wishing to back Good Cody in the other semi will have to ‘buy money’. This lad goes from two, and if, as reported, Brody’s Magic, drawn in trap one, won’t be taking his place due to injury, he should have a clear run to the opening corner.

Geo-blocking of RTÉ Olympic coverage in Northern Ireland 'unacceptable'. says Louth TD

Sinn Féin's Imelda Munster said that solutions need to be found for future international sporting events

Planned takeover of St John of God Community Services by HSE cancelled at last minute

The move has been welcomed by Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú

Louth punter turns €5 Lotto bet into a lot of money

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group