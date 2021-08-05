Louth punter turns €5 Lotto bet into a lot of money

A punter in County Louth landed an incredible Lotto bet, despite only investing €5 on their lucky numbers.
The anonymous customer placed their bet via their online BoyleSports account on Wednesday and placed a €5 treble on three numbers to land in the UK Lotto main draw yesterday evening.
They faced odds of 1,150/1 on all three numbers rolling out, but that’s exactly what happened as 3, 16 and 27 all dropped and triggered the celebrations.
The lucky run of numbers allowed our customer to refresh their online balance to see a wonderful amount of €5,755 sitting in their account, all from a fiver flutter.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hats off to our Louth customer for dreaming so big with such a small stake.
"When we see odds of 1,150/1 smashed, all we can do is hold our hands up and wish the lucky player happy spending with their €5,755.”
