03/08/2021

Almost 300 people vaccinated at Fairways walk-in vaccination centre yesterday

As many as 120 people every hour able to get Covid-19 jab at the vaccination centre in Dundalk

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

There were almost 300 people who attended the Fairway’s walk-in vaccination centre yesterday to get their Covid-19 jab.

The centre, which ran as a walk-in centre between 9:15am and 4:15pm, saw 295 people receive a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine yesterday.

It comes as the facility recently celebrated hitting 50,000 doses administered.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was on offer, with anyone over the age of 16 being able to walk-in and receive their first dose.

While further appointments with the facility will have to be organised through the HSE’s vaccine portal, anyone over the age of 16 can register to get their jab.

Over the weekend, a pop-up testing centre was also established outside the HSE Ramparts Road facility, where 867 people were tested for Covid-19 between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Staff at the Dundalk walk-in test centre

The facility is now closed, and all testing in Louth will take place in the testing centre in Ardee.

