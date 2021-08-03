Almost 300 people vaccinated at Fairways walk-in vaccination centre yesterday

Vaccination centre in Fairways hotel
There were almost 300 people who attended the Fairway’s walk-in vaccination centre yesterday to get their Covid-19 jab.
The centre, which ran as a walk-in centre between 9:15am and 4:15pm, saw 295 people receive a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine yesterday.
It comes as the facility recently celebrated hitting 50,000 doses administered.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was on offer, with anyone over the age of 16 being able to walk-in and receive their first dose.
While further appointments with the facility will have to be organised through the HSE’s vaccine portal, anyone over the age of 16 can register to get their jab.
Over the weekend, a pop-up testing centre was also established outside the HSE Ramparts Road facility, where 867 people were tested for Covid-19 between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Staff at the Dundalk walk-in test centre
The facility is now closed, and all testing in Louth will take place in the testing centre in Ardee.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.