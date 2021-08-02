Slight increase in number of homeless people across Louth, Monaghan and Cavan in June

The number of homeless people in the North East has risen slightly in the last month, with 96 people accessing emergency accommodation in late June.

Figures from the Department of Housing show that there were five more people accessing homeless services in Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, from 91 in May to 96 in June.

The 96 people accessing homelessness services in the North East make up 2% of the total homeless population across Ireland, with 5,847 people homeless in the State currently.

Of the 96 in the North East, 72 of them are males while 24 are females.

The majority of those homeless in the North East are between the ages of 25 and 44, with 52 people in this age bracket. 25 people accessing homelessness services are between 45 and 64, with 10 over 60s accessing services.

There are a total of eight families accessing homeless services in the North East, five of which are single-parent families.

Within these families, there are 18 dependents accessing emergency accommodation in the North East.