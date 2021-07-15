Dundalk Credit Union Schoolboys league Fixtures and Results

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
Dundalk Credit Union U17 League: Ardee Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 0; Walshestown 0 Shamrocks 3; Bellurgan Utd 2 Dromin Juveniles 1; St Dominic's 0 Shamrocks 6; Termonfeckin Celtic 4 Rock Celtic 1; Ardee Celtic 4 Quay Celtic 1; Walshestown 4 Square Utd 0
Dundalk Credit Union U16 League: Glenmuir Celtic 1 Rock Celtic 5; Termonfeckin Celtic 5 Square Utd 3; Walshestown 1 Glenmuir Utd 3
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier: Ardee Celtic 3 Bay Utd 3; Quay Celtic 0 Rock Celtic 2; Bellurgan Utd 1 Shamrocks 2; Glenmuir Utd 4 Ardee Celtic 1
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 5 Redeemer Celtic 0; Rockville 5 St Dominic's 3; Termonfeckin Celtic 6 Bellurgan Celtic 2; Ardee Utd 2 Glenmuir Celtic 0
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier: Dromin Juveniles 0 Bellurgan Utd 4; Rock Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 1
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic 3 Rockville 6; Shamrocks 2 Glenmuir Utd 2; Bellurgan Celtic 1 Quay Celtic 5
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier: Quay Celtic 2 Bellurgan Utd 2; Shamrocks 2 Rock Celtic 2; Ardee Utd 2 Ardee Celtic 6
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division: 1 Dromin Juveniles 6 Bay Utd 2; Bellurgan Athletic 2 Quay Olympic 0; Redeemer Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic 0; Rockville 3 Muirhevnamor 4
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Blayney Academy 3 Bay Utd 0; Quay Celtic 6 Walshestown 0; Bellurgan Utd 0 Redeemer Celtic 1; Glenmuir Utd 2 Ardee Celtic 1; Rock Celtic 2 Shamrocks Celtic 5
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 1: Dromin Juveniles 2 Woodview Celtic 7; Shamrocks Utd 6 Rockville 2; St Dominic's 3 Glenmuir Celtic 1; Muirhevnamor 1 Quay Olympic 3; Bay Celtic 1 Blayney Academy White 6
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Thursday 15 July
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Blayney Academy, Flynn Park 7.00PM; Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Gorman Park 7.00PM; Bay Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Rock Road 7.00PM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 8.00PM; Walshestown v Rock Celtic, Walshestown 7.00PM
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 1: Quay Olympic v St Dominic's, Clancy Park 6.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Blayney Academy White, DKIT Pitch 7.00PM; Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks Utd, Dromin 7.00PM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Celtic, Glenmuir Park 7.00PM; Rockville v Muirhevnamor, Sandy Lane 7.00PM
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Rockville, Flynn Park 7.00PM
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1: Termonfeckin Celtic v Rockville, Termonfeckin 7.00PM
Saturday 17 July
Dundalk Credit Union U9 Lions: Bay Utd v Quay Celtic White, Rock Road 11.00AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Ardee Celtic Blue, Flynn Park 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U9 Leopards: Rock Celtic White v Bellurgan Blades, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Dromin Blue v Bay Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U9 Tigers: Walshestown v Dromin White, Walshestown 11.00AM; Bellurgan Bears v Rock Celtic Red, Flynn Park 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U9 Cougars: Rock Celtic Stripes v Ardee Celtic Red, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Quay Celtic Black, Fatima 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U11 Group 1: Woodview Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45 AM; Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic White, Dromin 9.45 AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Quay Celtic, Town Parks 9.45 AM; Bay Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Rock Road 9.45 AM
Dundalk Credit Union U11 Group 2: Ardee Celtic Blue v Bellurgan Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Bay Celtic, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Quay Olympic v Ardee Celtic Black, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 9.45AM
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Utd, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Quay Celtic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1: Muirhevnamor v Quay Olympic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Athletic, DKIT Pitch 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM; Rockville v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier: Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks, Dromin 12.30PM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic, Town Parks 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1: Rockville v Bellurgan Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Ardee Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Town Parks 2.15PM; Woodview Celtic v St Dominic's, DKIT Pitch 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Glenmuir Celtic, Gorman Park 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U17 League: Dromin Juveniles v Walshestown, Dromin 2.15PM; Quay Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Shamrocks v Termonfeckin Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Square Utd v St Dominic's, Monastery Pitch 2.15PM
Sunday 18 July
Dundalk Credit Union U8 Penguins: Bay Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Rock Road 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Bellew Park 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U8 Walruses: Rock Celtic White v Bellurgan Bandits, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Glenmuir Celtic v Walshestown, Bellew Park 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U8 Seals Bay: Olympic v Quay Celtic Black, Rock Road 12.30PM; Bellurgan Blades v Rock Celtic Red, Flynn Park 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U8 Dolphins: St Dominic's v Ardee Celtic Red, Friary Field 12.30PM; Quay Celtic White v Bay Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U10 Group 1: Walshestown v Shamrocks, Walshestown 9.45.AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Rock Celtic White, Town Parks 9.45.AM; Bellurgan Utd v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 9.45.AM; Dromin Juveniles v Glenmuir Utd, Dromin 9.45.AM
Dundalk Credit Union U10 Group 2: Woodview Celtic v Glenmuir Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Celtic, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Gorman Park 9.45AM
Dundalk Credit Union U10 Group 3: St Dominic's v Rock Celtic Stripes, Friary Field 9.45AM; Bay Utd v Redeemer Utd, Rock Road 9.45AM; Bellurgan Athletic v Quay Athletic, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Dromin Utd v Glenmuir Athletic, Dromin 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier: Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Rock Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM; Bellurgan Utd v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Blayney Academy v Glenmuir Utd, Beach Hill 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 1: Shamrocks Utd v Woodview Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor v Dromin Juveniles, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Rockville, Friary Field 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Quay Olympic, Rock Road 12.30PM Blayney Academy White v Glenmuir Celtic, Beach Hill 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier: Bay Utd v Rock Celtic, Rock Road 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic, Flynn Park 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Glenmuir Utd, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Shamrocks v Bellurgan Celtic, Fatima 12.30PM; Rockville v Quay Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U16 League: Walshestown v Glenmuir Celtic, Walshestown 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Glenmuir Utd v Square Utd, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM
Tuesday 20 July
Dundalk Credit Union U17 League: Walshestown v St Dominic's, Walshestown 7.00PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Square Utd, Termonfeckin 7.00PM; Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks, Town Parks 7.00PM; Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic, Flynn Park 7.00PM; Dromin Juveniles v Quay Celtic, Dromin 7.00PM
Thursday 22 July
Dundalk Credit Union U16 League: Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 7.00PM; Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd, Fatima 7.00PM; Glenmuir Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Glenmuir Park 7.00PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Walshestown, Termonfeckin 7.00PM
