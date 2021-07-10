Paddy Sheelan Cup Round Up: Declan Byrne on song as St Mochtas book their place in final

ST MOCHTAS 1-17

GERALDINES 3-9

St Mochtas had to withstand a second-half revival from the Geraldines before booking their place in the Paddy Sheelan Cup Final.

The Louth Village side appeared to be in control of this encounter at Haggardstown on Tuesday evening when they led by eight points at the break. However, the Gers almost pulled off the comeback by scoring two second half goals only to just fall short in the end.

The visitors were in fine form in the first half and were rewarded with a Declan Byrne goal. Shane Rogers found the net at the other end to give the Gers hope as they trailed by 1-12 to 1-4 at the break.

This hosts came out strongly in the second half and goals from Matt and Dan Corcoran saw them get back into the game. However, with Gerry Garland contributing five points on the night, the Mochtas did just enough in the end to hold out for victory by the narrowest of margins.

ST MOCHTAS: Liam Kindlon; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss, David Lennon; Oisin Callan, Barry Muholland, Conor Garland (0-1); Ciaran Byrne (0-1), Philip Englishby; Eamon O’Neill (0-2), Jamie Farrell (0-1), Danny Kindlon; Gerry Garland (0-5), Declan Byrne (1-5), Cormac Smyth (0-2). Subs: Cormac Callan for C Garland, Stephen Rooney for E O’Neill, Liam Flaherty for D Byrne.

GERALDINES: Sean McEneaney (0-1); Ryan Trainor, Jack Traynor, Paul Clarke; Brian Cafferty, Sean Thornton, Niall Craven; Paddy Hoey, Stephen Reidy (0-1); Liam Cafferty, Shane Rogers (1-3), Shaun Callan; Danny Nardone, Des Reenan (0-2), Jamie Callan (0-1). Subs: Ciaran Peelo, Dan Corcoran (1-0), Matt Corcoran (1-0) and Fearghal McDonald (0-1).

ST MARYS 2-17

NEWTOWN BLUES 1-09

St Marys set up a meeting with St Mochtas in the Paddy Sheelan Cup Final after coming through their semi-final against Newtown Blues.

The clash in Ardee came just two days after the sides played out an entertaining draw in Division 1, but on this occasion it was a more one-sided affair as the hosts prevailed by 11 points.

St Marys laid the foundation for the victory with a strong first half performance as goals from Carl Gillespie and Tom Jackson saw them go into the break with a commanding 2-9 to 0-4 lead.

The Blues improved in the second half but they were unable to pose any real challenge to the Mary’s lead despite finding the net through Alan Wilton as points from Luke Matthews and Conor Gillespie kept the Marys' on top.

ST MARYS: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner, Wayne Matthews; Gavin Kirk, Tom Jackson (1-0), Paraic McKenny; Joe Mulholland, Ryan Rooney; Jonathan Commins, Conor Gillespie (0-4), Tiernan Corrigan (0-2); Luke Matthews (0-7), Evan Malone (0-1), Carl Gillespie (1-3).

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciaran Cluskey Kelly, Evan McConnon; Jack Murphy, Fergal Donohoe (0-2), Alan Connor; Chris Reid, Ian Connor; Conor McNamara (0-1), Conor Moore (0-2), Lorcan McQuillan; Alan Wilton (1-0), John Kermode (0-2), Declan McNamara. Conor Brannigan (0-2), Rob Carr, Aidan O’Brien, Emmet Murray.