PHOTOS: Goodbye to Louth's Class of 2021

At the end of the school year, schools across Dundalk and Louth said goodbye to their outgoing sixth classes as they set out to secondary school.
Use the Next > above to go through the gallery
Castletown Girls Class of 2021
More News
Supporters in the Hogan Stand during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park .
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.