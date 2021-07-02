Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe loaned out by Dundalk

Dundalk FC forward Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe has completed a loan move to fellow SSE Airtricity League side Derry City, where he will spend the remainder of the 2021 season.

However, with his contract at Oriel Park also due to expire at the end of the season, it’s unlikely that Junior, who only joined the club this year, will wear a Dundalk shirt again.

The 27-year-old returns to the Ryan McBride Brandywell, where he was the Premier Division’s top scorer in 2019 after netting 14 times for The Candystripes that season.

A brief spell in the Israeli Premier League with Hapoel Hadera followed the Englishman’s successful year in Derry, before moving to Sligo Rovers in 2020.

“I had a great time when I was here before and had a fantastic relationship with supporters” he told the Derry City official website.

“The pandemic spoiled everything in terms of Israel, but to be fair, I’ve enjoyed playing at any club I’ve been at. I can’t wait to get started at Derry City and I’ll be doing everything I can to be back scoring goals.”

Junior was believed to have initially turned down a return to Derry prior to joining Dundalk in February, and he scored twice in 12 league appearances for The Lilywhites.