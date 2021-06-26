Geraldines capitalise on Stabannon errors in second round of Division 1 League

Geraldines 3-15

Stabannon 0-05

In the second round of the Division 1 League, Stabannon travelled to Haggardstown to meet Senior Champions, Geraldines.

Geraldines quickly put down a marker as they were first to score, that point coming as early as the opening minute of the game.

Stabannon were guilty of winning possession and giving it away again and Emma Garllan and Ciara O’Connor punished the mid Louth side for their errors with two points in quick succession.

The visitors won several frees out field but again errors in passing meant loss of possession. Sophie Smith for Parnells was unlucky to put the first free of match wide on the sixth minute of the game and again Emma Garllan punished that miss with another point.

Suzanne Carroll was strong from Stabannon in goals and made a number of great saves and forced the Geraldines ball over the bar.

Stabannon had a great spell of possession for the next ten minutes and Sophie Smith got them on the score board with a fine point. That was followed by a free that Smith put over the bar, while a great play from Anne Marie Lynch in the backs to Niamh Sadlier saw Sadlier put the ball over the bar to leave three points between the teams.

Again Lynch and Sadlier combined, however Sadlier was unlucky not to score this time. Ciara McNally took a great point to bring the deficit back to two points as half time approached.

The tide turned in favour of the Geraldines and some great shooting saw them add another three points to the score board before half time. At the interval, the home side led on a score of 0-08 to 0-04.

Niall Conlon’s troops started the second half strong and retained possession, but again were found guilty of giving away possession when in a scoring position.

Their defence reignited by the return of Anne Marie Lynch and Andrea Carney were strong against a forceful Geraldines attack.

However, the Geraldines would hit the back of the Stabannon net 10 minutes into the second half. Another score added to the home side’s tally before Niamh Sadlier scored a point on the 17th minute of the second half.

Caoimhe Boyle was unlucky not to convert for the girls in Green as the Geraldines added another two points to strengthen their lead.

Stabannon made some changes with Sophie Smith being replaced by Lucy Smith and Saoirse Titley replacing Amy Malone, while Deirdre Lyons replaced Niamh Sadlier.

The Geraldines were now dominant in terms of possession and scoring and they added a further five points and a goal to their score without reply to run out comfortable 3-15 to 0-5 winners.

Stabannon: Suzanne Carroll, Aoife Lowth, Andrea Carney, Clare Keenan; Oonagh Giggins, Anne Marie Lynch, Laura McNally; Ruth McNally, Ciara McNally (0-1); Amy Malone, Emma Cheshire, Carol Cluskey; Caoimhe Boyle, Sophie Smith (0-2), 15. Niamh Sadlier (0-2). Subs: Abbie Brady, Erin Titley, Isabelle McCarron, Deirdre Lyons, Anne Lise Pineau, Orlaith Boyle, Lucy Smith, Saoirse Titley