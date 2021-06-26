Dundalk student wins award for environmental reporting

Dundalk student wins award for environmental reporting

Dundalk Grammar School student Ashik Prasad has been honoured for environmental writing skills.

Ashik, a 5th Year Dundalk Grammar School student, was honoured by An Taisce when he was awarded third place in the Young Reporters for the Environment Ireland Awards 2021 Senior Section, for his essay entitled Litter and Corals.

In recent years, Ashik has spearheaded the various student environmental initiatives in the school under the Green Schools umbrella.

Ashik received €100 as well as a Young Reporters for the Environment prize pack including a hoodie, t-shirt, notepad, pen and tote bag for his award-winning essay.

