Cat rescued from bag after being dumped in a ditch near Xerox

The Louth Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) are appealing for information after a cat was found abandoned in Dundalk.

The cat was found abandoned in a cat bag, that was dumped in a ditch near Xerox on the Dublin Road, according to a post on Facebook from Louth SPCA Inspector Fiona Squibb.

A person originally thought that the bag had just been dumped there, but on closer inspection a friendly black and white cat was found to be within the bag.

The cat was discovered inside this bag

According to Louth SPCA, the cat was dehydrated due to being locked inside the bag as weather closed in, comparing it to being locked in a car.

The cat is currently in the care of Louth SPCA, with the group appealing that anyone who may know the cat to get in touch with them.