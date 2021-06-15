PHOTOS: SEEK Contemporary Art Festival returns to Dundalk

The SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival is set to return to the streets of Dundalk on July 31st, lasting a week which will see world-renowned muralists work on depictions of historical figures from Dundalk's past.
Enjoy a selection of photos from the organisers of the festival, Dundalk BIDS.
Use the Next > above to go through the gallery
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.