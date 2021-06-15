Six Louth businesswomen scoop top awards

Six Louth women picked up awards at the Businesswomen of the Year Awards last week, hosted by Network Ireland.

Of the winners, three of them will move ahead to the Network Ireland National Conference and Awards, set to take place in Waterford in October.

The three winners were: Niamh Pentony of Boyne Ergonomics, Karen Devine of Whitelight Consulting and Joanne Lavelle of Michael Lavelle Estate Agents.

The awards were in the categories of: Emerging New Business Owner, Established Business Owner and Power Within Champion.

The awards themselves took place outside the Monasterboice Inn, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Additional awards were also given out by the Network Ireland Louth branch, with Pauline Clarke, Denise Wogan, Maria Branigan, Karen Devine and Niamh Pentony all taking home trophies.

President of Network Ireland Louth, Marie Fleming, said that there was a phenomenal level of interest in the awards this year, with entries coming in from all across Louth.

Fleming continued saying that despite challenges many businesses have faced due to Covid-19, there was a positive trend and growing confidence in business.

The judging panel for this year’s awards consisted of Aoife Mackie of AIB, Anne Reilly of Paycheck Plus and Eimer Hannon of Hannon Travel.

The judges said that it was difficult to pick winners due to the “very high calibre of this year’s finalists” and that everyone nominated should reflect and celebrate their successes.

Network Ireland is a nationwide organisation that supports the professional and personal development of women.

According to the organisation, it provides support, networking and learning opportunities for women who are in business.

The group was established in 1983 and now has 14 branches across the country.