Breaking News: League final back on the cards should Louth defeat Carlow

It is D-Day for the Louth footballers as they make the trip across the province to take on Carlow, knowing that the winner will secure their promotion out of Division Four of the National League.

Due to both teams beginning their Leinster Championship on June 27th, it was decided that because of the condensed nature of the 2021 season that a League final will not be played to allow them plenty of time to prepare for Offaly and Longford respectively.

However the Democrat can now reveal that a league final could possibly be played next weekend, if the winners of both semi-finals agree.

Speaking exclusively to the Democrat, Louth GAA Chairmen Peter Fitzpatrick has stated that talks with GAA officials this week have been productive, opening the door for a champion to be crowned in Division Four while still promoting both finalists.

Of the four teams involved, only Antrim will not be in action on the weekend of June 26/27, with Waterford beginning their Munster Championship away to Limerick a day earlier then Louth or Carlow. A victory for them could put a spanner in the works.

While a potential league decider and silverware is something the former manager would like his county to fight for, he has his priorities in order and knows that it is the potential promotion that is the real reward. However he does expect them to take up the option of a final, if the opportunity presents itself.

“You cannot look into the future; you don’t know what is going to happen” stated The Clan Na Gael clubman. “But if you win, you’ll have the choice of playing, if you don’t you won’t have a choice. If they win, you’d like to think they’ll take that extra game.”

“Louth have put in a tremendous effort in for the last number of months under Mickey Harte, I’d still call it a league final today as the most important thing is get back to Division Three this year. Anything after that would be a bonus.”