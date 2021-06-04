RTE unveil bumper schedule ahead of a massive summer of sport across TV, radio and online

A glorious summer of free-to-air sport awaits as RTÉ Sport gets set for a feast of live action throughout the coming months with the Euros, Olympics, Paralympics and GAA Championships all on the horizon.

The action kicks-off with UEFA Euro Championships on Friday, June 11, with Italy facing Turkey in the opening game, and continues with the start of the GAA Championships, with Clare taking on Waterford on June 27 in the Munster Hurling Championship.

The summer culminates with the Tokyo Olympics (begins 23 July) and Paralympics (begins 24 August), making RTÉ the home of sport this summer.

The summer will also see live horse racing with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby from the Curragh on June 26 and the Galway Races from July 26, as well as the European Hockey Championships from Amsterdam, where Ireland will face the Netherlands, Scotland and Spain, beginning with a game against the hosts on June 5. Mount Juliet will be the venue for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, with all four days live on RTÉ from July 1.

RTÉ Sport will have full exclusive free-to-air coverage of the delayed Euros, beginning with the opening ceremony and first game on June 11, right through to the final from Wembley on July 11.

The GAA Championships begin on the weekend of June 26 and 27, with RTÉ set to bring viewers 20 live televised games, including 14 games exclusively live on RTÉ. Highlights include live coverage of all six provincial finals in football and hurling, as well as the All-Ireland Semi-Finals and Finals in both codes, along with the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

The Summer Olympic Games begin in Tokyo on July 23 with the opening ceremony, and RTÉ Sport will bring viewers all the action as the Irish athletes, along with over 11,000 competitors from around the globe, aiming to make their own piece of history.

The Summer Paralympics will follow from Tokyo, starting on August 24. Irish Paralympians have an impressive medal-winning record, and RTÉ Sport will be there as the current team aim to add to that haul.

Dee Forbes, Director-General, RTÉ, says: “As we move cautiously and optimistically towards a busy sporting summer, we are delighted to bring you lots of the action free-to-air on RTÉ. As competitors return to tracks and fields, to pitches and courses, RTÉ Sport will follow them every kick, puck, jump and putt of the way, at home and abroad”

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ, says: “Sporting endeavour will scale new heights this summer both domestically and on the international stage. RTÉ Sport values its privileged position in bringing the speed, strength, skills and spirit of those athletes across all codes to the Irish audience free-to-air on TV, radio, news and online. We look forward to capturing and reflecting the moments that will undoubtedly live long in the Irish sporting memory."

Schedule

GAA Championship live on RTÉ

June 27: Clare v Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship)

July 4: Roscommon v Galway (Connacht Football Championship); Tipperary v Clare/Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship)

July 11: Mayo/Sligo v Leitrim (Connacht Football Championship); Derry v Donegal/Down (Ulster Football Championship)

July 17: Joe McDonagh Cup Final; Leinster Hurling Final

July 18: Ulster Football Semi-Final; Munster Hurling Final

Jul 25: Connacht Football Final; Munster Football Final

July 31: All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final

Aug 1: Leinster Football Final; Ulster Football Final

Aug 7: All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Aug 8: All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Aug 14: All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final

Aug 15: All Ireland Senior Football Semi Final

Aug 22: All Ireland Hurling Final

Aug 29: All Ireland Football Final

UEFA Euro 2020 live on RTÉ

June 11: Turkey v Italy

June 12: Wales v Switzerland; Denmark v Finland; Belgium v Russia

June 13: England v Croatia; Austria v North Macedonia; Netherlands v Ukraine

June 14: Scotland v Czech Republic; Poland v Slovakia; Spain v Sweden

June 15: Hungary v Portugal; France v Germany

June 16: Finland v Russia; Turkey v Wales; Italy v Switzerland

June 17: Ukraine v North Macedonia; Denmark v Belgium; Netherlands v Austria

June 18: Sweden v Slovakia; Croatia v Czech Republic; England v Scotland

June 19: Hungary v France; Portugal v Germany; Spain v Poland

June 20: Switzerland v Turkey OR Italy v Wales

June 21: Russia v Denmark OR Finland v Belgium; Ukraine v Austria OR North Macedonia v Netherlands

June 22: Croatia v Scotland OR Czech Republic v England

June 23: Portugal v France OR Germany v Hungary; Slovakia v Spain OR Sweden v Poland

June 26 - Round of 16: 2A v 2B; 1A v 2C

June 27 - Round of 16: 1C v 3D/E/F; 1B v 3A/D/E/F

June 28 - Round of 16: 2D v 2E; 1F v 3A/B/C

June 29 - Round of 16: 1E v 3A/B/C/D; 1D v 2F

July 2: Quarter-Finals X 2

July 3: Quarter Finals X 2

July 6: Semi-Final

July 7: Semi-Final

July 11: Final