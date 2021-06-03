Louth estate agents and auctioneers urged to take on apprentices

Estate agents and auctioneers in Louth are being encouraged to take on apprentices to fill skill gaps in the property industry across the county.

The apprenticeships, organised by the City of Dublin Education and Training Board (CDETB), provide two-years worth of employment experience for apprentices looking to get involved in the property industry.

Employers can access €2,000 worth of funding by taking on an apprentice, with an additional payment of €1,000 in the second year of their apprenticeship.

A total of 86 apprentices were hired by auctioneers and estate agents in 2020, with 70 apprentices being hired so far in 2021 according to the CDETB.

Sandra Harvey-Graham, the National Programme Manager for the Auctioneering Property and Services Apprenticeship at CDETB, said it was a cost-effective way for Louth property employers to recruit new staff.

“By taking on an apprentice, employers cut down on recruitment and training costs and also receive a direct financial incentive,” said Harvey-Graham, explaining that all apprentices taken on are fast-tracked through their Property Service Regulatory Agency (PSRA) licence.

“Through our apprenticeship, all four categories of the PSRA licence are fast-tracked: apprentices can gain their full professional licence within only two years, so they can begin adding real value for their employers very quickly.”

The programme combines practical training with employers, alongside study in BallsbridgeCollege, Cork College of Commerce and Galway Roscommon ETB.

It was originally launched in 2018, and since then 213 apprentices have completed the programme or are still currently in training.

Reports from the CDETB found that 93 per cent of employers who engaged with the apprenticeships would do so again, with 96 per cent saying that they achieved the outcome they expected for their organisation.

Katie McGarvey, Head of Compliance at DNG Group, said that she would recommend the programme for other property companies.

“Having an apprentice has meant we have filled urgent gaps in our staffing, cutting down on lengthy recruitment processes,” said McGarvey.

“The side-by-side learning experience for the apprentice lends itself well to the property and auctioneering industries, and means that – after the two years – our apprentice is a high-value, fully qualified member of the team.”

McGarvey said that DNG Group would be engaging with the programme again this year to hire another apprentice.

The final date to accept apprentices and access the funding is June 30th.