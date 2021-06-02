Louth weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Louth for the coming days from Met Eireann is for some spells of wet weather but it will gradually be turning drier through the weekend.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry with sunny spells over the northern half of the country to start, but showery outbreaks of rain in the south in the morning will spread northwards through the day.

The rain will turn heavy and possibly thundery at times, particularly in the east. Drier weather will develop towards evening in Leinster as the rain moves northwards. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, in a light to moderate northeast to east breeze.

Staying generally cloudy tonight with occasional clear spells. Showery rain will clear northwards early in the night, leaving largely dry conditions with just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze, increasing moderate to fresh overnight.

Thursday morning will be generally dry with just isolated showers and sunny spells developing. Showers will turn more frequent through the afternoon and evening but will hold mostly dry. Highest temperatures generally of 15 to 19 degrees across the country but a little cooler in Louth with highest temperatures there of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

We could see a few thundery⛈️ outbreaks tomorrow as low pressure originating in the Bay of Biscay drifts towards Ireland, bringing with it humid & unstable air.



These showers️ will be hit & miss so keep an eye on Met Éireann radar on our website & app

The eastern half of the country on Thursday night will hold largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a largely dry to start with sunny spells. It will stay largely dry with sunny spells over Leinster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the western half of the country on Friday nightwill spread eastwards across the country overnight. The rain will turn patchy as it spreads with some eastern areas holding dry. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

According to Met Eireann, rain will gradually clear to the east through Saturday morning and afternoon with drier and brighter conditions developing as it does. However, isolated patches of light rain and drizzle will linger in places. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in a light southwesterly breeze.

Largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers near coasts in the north and northwest on Saturday night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that Sunday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.