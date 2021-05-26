Are you Ireland's best gardener? - RTE show seeking contestants from Louth

RTE are looking for the best amateur gardeners on the island, people who are ready to show off their gardens and they are hoping that there may be many good Louth gardeners eager to showcase their skills to a national audience.

A new RTE show called "Ireland's Best Gardens" will run weekly, as ordinary, enthusiastic gardeners open their gates to three experts who will evaluate their gardens.

Throughout the course of the series, the experts will travel around Ireland to three exceptional gardens per episode. The experts will assess the gardens (the plants, the design, any special features) before ultimately choosing a winner.

Over six weeks the series will look at six very different types of gardens (the city garden, the coastal garden, the rural garden, the formal garden, the edible garden and the awkward garden – ones with particularly unusual shapes or issues which the owners had to surmount).

The series is a celebration of nature, of planting and growing things, of the hard work of ordinary people, and the beauty we can all create for ourselves. Applications are open, so all you have to do is email gardening@animotv.ie