Shared Island Unit the perfect opportunity to embrace the voices of everyone on this island– McGreehan

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has stated that the Shared Island Unit is the perfect opportunity for this country to look to a future that embraces the voices of everyone on this island. The Senator made the comments at an online commemoration event of the 95TH anniversary of the founding of the Fianna Fáil party.

Senator McGreehan commented, “Fianna Fáil have always been committed to a re-united Ireland. We have never made any secret of this. The partition of this island was one of the reasons this party was created in the first place.

"100 years on from partition, and 95 years of Fianna Fáil, and taking into consideration the growing arguments for a re-united island, the centenary celebrations and the pride this country has in its founders makes us all look to the six counties - it is an unnatural boundary.

“It has permitted an acceptable conversation of making this island whole again. On the other side we see the growing divisions in Unionism. The lack of a coherent message, leadership struggle, their old friends in the Conservative party blatantly lying to them and indeed the continuing and deepening divided society in the North.

“I know that An Taoiseach’s Shared Island Unit initiative is the perfect opportunity for this Government, for Fianna Fáil, and this country to look to a future that embraces the voices of everyone on this island. To get away from the us versus them.

“We are too small an island to be divided especially when we have so much in common. A history, a language, a people and let’s face it if we are going to have a shared future, it is up to us all to work together to shape a positive future for everyone.”