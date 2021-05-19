Dundalk suppliers two of three Louth firms included in Grow with Aldi Campaign

Three of Louth’s food, drink and non-food suppliers have won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 145 stores through its Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme.

The Dundalk based Kookee, McEntee’s Tea in Tallanstown and Boyne Grove Fruit Farm in Drogheda have all been selected by the German supermarket giant in a partnership that will see their products on the shelves in stores across the country.

This year, the Grow with Aldi message focused on sustainability, and entrants were encouraged to demonstrate how their product/company is focusing on sustainability within their business.

In the last four years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme with the programme receiving the highest number of entrants ever in 2021.

108 exciting Irish-made products from the 57 suppliers will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, 6th June for two weeks only.

Kookee is a family run Artisan business established by Pauline and Damien Clarke back in 2009, specialising in high quality cookies.

They will have their cookie dough in three different flavours, chocolate chip, double chocolate and triple chocolate allowing customers to make their own fresh creations from home for the low price of €3.60.

Donal and Helen McEntee, both passionate tea drinkers, brought together the idea of McEntee’s Tea from their office on the family farm in Tallanstown, after Donal decided a number of years ago to follow his passion in tea, or more specifically Irish Blends of loose leaf tea.

Their offerings to Aldi customers will include some of those specialised teas, with Afternoon and breakfast blends, along with their Gold blend available at €3.95.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium Irish suppliers in listing with a national retailer.

Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

Commenting, John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said: “The first three years of the programme were very successful for everyone involved, and Aldi forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country.”

“During Covid-19, we were also in a position to help even more small Irish suppliers listing on our shelves as part of the Grow with Aldi programme, and we know that the quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is outstanding.”

“This year, we asked suppliers to include products that highlight their work on sustainability, and they’ve certainly answered our call – we’re very much looking forward to seeing them all on shelf!”