SuperValu supports local as new Louth Food Academy Producer Listed In-Store

SuperValu, Ireland’s leading food retailer, is proud to announce that products from a new Louth producer, who has successfully completed the Food Academy programme, are now on sale in SuperValu stores.

The Louth producer is Coole Farm, one of 45 new Irish food producers who have completed the Food Academy programme.

Based in Ardee, the family run farm produces salad leaves which are grown in harmony with nature, free from artificial pesticides or fertilisers. Their products include Kale, rocket leaf and mixed leaf bags of salad and are available at stores throughout the county.

Now in its eighth year, Food Academy is a unique food business development programme between SuperValu, Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices.

Participants in the programme receive training in food safety, market research and branding, marketing, finance, sustainability, and business development.

New research conducted by SuperValu found that Irish food and drinks start-ups are optimistic about their future growth, with 93% indicating they expect revenue growth in 2021.

Despite the various challenges posed for the sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, 71% of producers plan to expand their workforce in 2021.

“We believe in local businesses and are proud to continue to support local producers in Louth” stated Ciara McClafferty, the Trading Director for SuperValu.

“In collaboration with Bord Bia and Local Enterprise Offices, the Food Academy allows us to help new businesses grow and get the support they need. The survey shows that 98% of participants found the programme beneficial.”

“The exposure to new customers, increased brand awareness, mentorship, and how the programme supports producers to grow sustainably, are invaluable elements highlighted by the producers. The programme allows us to use our experience to help small businesses through their journey. From the start up to getting their products on our shelves 52 weeks of the year.”

The study shows that increased consumer demand for Irish products (41%) is the number one driver of growth, followed by increased exposure and opportunities through Food Academy (27%).

At the same time, economic uncertainty and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are the most significant causes for concern for producers.

Tara McCarthy, CEO of Bord Bia said: “The partnership approach of the Food Academy programme has created a real opportunity to cultivate sustainable small food and drink businesses by supporting them through the initial challenging phases of growth.”

“The producers receive a combination of commercial and marketing insight from Bord Bia as well as expert advice in branding, market research and business development, which arms them with the tools to strengthen their chances of success.”

The Food Academy programme currently supports 290 Irish food and drink producers, including 140 female entrepreneurs, generating €170m in sales.

In 2020, there was a 15% growth in SuperValu Food Academy sales, with participants earning €28m. The Food Academy programme supports 1,500 jobs in local communities nationwide.