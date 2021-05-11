Louth Senator Erin McGreehan brings forward motion on the Good Friday Agreement and Shared Island Initiative

Fianna Fáil Senators Erin McGreehan and Niall Blaney have brought forward a motion to the Seanad on the Good Friday Agreement and Shared Island Initiative yesterday.

The motion proposes that Seanad Eireann reaffirms its commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and requests the full implementation of all aspects of this international agreement.

The motion also seeks that the Seanad welcomes the Shared Island Initiative, including the financial commitment of €500 million over five years for cross-border projects, as well as the Shared Island Dialogues and a research programme, which are currently underway.

“The Shared Island Unit is of huge historical significance. For the first time in this Nation’s history there is a dedicated unit that’s primary focus is to work to improve the lives of all of us on this Island" stated the Louth Senator. "By creating opportunities through dialogue and trust we can have a prosperous shared future."

“The importance of establishing this unit by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin cannot be underestimated and highlights the continuing Fianna Fáil commitment to peace and prosperity on this Island. Over the past number of weeks we have seen the consequences of the breakdown in dialogue and trust; this is as a result of lack of cooperation and economic and social fairness."

“Fianna Fáil are committed to creating an Ireland were we can move towards the unity of our people and our lands. The Shared Island unit will compliment and drive conversations on how we as an Island move onto the next 100 years together; by ensuring balance regional development, equality and fairness for everyone.”

“All political parties have a responsibility to ensure the Good Friday Agreement is protected and fully implemented in the spirit it was designed" commented Senator Blaney. "This motion seeks to affirm our commitment to this historic document that has put an end to decades of violence."

“We are acutely aware of the damage done to trust and partnership between communities by Brexit and its effect on Northern Ireland and its people. We must continue to repair the damage done."

"We have come a long way since the war of independence for Ireland. There is no room for partisanship when it comes to prolonged peace, and any shared future we may have must be built on the Good Friday Agreement.”